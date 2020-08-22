Thieves Break Into Japan’s Ninja Museum, Steal A Million Yen In Three Minutes

The famous Ninja Museum in central Japan had some unusual stealthy visitors recently. A group of thieves broke in and stole over a million yen ($9,470) from a heavy safe at midnight earlier this week. Reportedly, as per museum officials, the unexpected guests pulled off the whole theft in the space of just three minutes.

The Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in Iga city in Mie Prefecture is devoted to the history, practices, and heritage of the ninja. As per several reports, the museum staff and officials notified police after an alarm went off in the early hours on August 17. During this time, none of the staff members were present at the museum, which is a very famous tourist spot.

Reportedly, the police found the museum’s entrance open upon their arrival. The police also discovered that the safe, which weighed nearly 150 kilograms, was open and the money was missing. The huge safe containing large sum of money held admission fees from over 1,000 visitors. An official at the museum speaking of the shocking incident shared that it was done in just three minutes. The official also added that it must have been planned as they scoped them out.

Here's how the theives pulled off the heist

As per several reports, the museum’s security cameras revealed a car pulling up to the building on the night of the theft. The security cameras also captured a man climbing out of the passenger seat and walking towards the camera to tilt it down so their faces would not be seen in the footage. The museum official added that the robbery had taken place just as visitors were starting to return to the museum.

Speaking about the unpleasant incident, he said that there’s a second wave of the novel coronavirus now but people were getting comfortable with all the measures the museum was imposing. The concerned authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and it is currently underway. The popular museum offers demonstrations and ninja shows.

A part of Iga-ryu Ninja Museum’s appeal which makes it very unique is that it's located inside a forest. Every year, Iga city, which is believed to be the home of a legendary group of ninjas, holds a huge ninja festival with traditional performances, ninja costume stations, ninja training sessions and many more things devoted to these warriors.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

