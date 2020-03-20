Video: Israeli Man Walks His Dog Via Drone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Where the entire world has decided to follow social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a man found a unique yet funny technological way to take his dog out for a leisurely walk. The adorable video where a drone can be seen taking the dog out for a walk is something the netizens are surprised to see and are amazed over this quirky concept.

Dog's day out with a drone

This user realized that he needed to take his dog for a walk but with people under quarantine and limited home space, he decided to lay his trust in technology for this regular activity. The user shared the video on his Twitter handle and received a mixed bag of emotions from the Twiteratis which will blow your mind.

An Israeli man walks his dog via drone (source: Facebook) pic.twitter.com/tLt5VVD94u — Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) March 19, 2020



According to the original Facebook post, the dog's owner is an Israeli man who needed to give his dog some air but didn't want to risk infection. That's where the trusty drone comes in. It's still unknown whether the drone brought doggy bags with it, but we'll let it pass this time.

Read: Israel's Netanyahu Accused Of Exploiting Virus Crisis

Read: Israeli Government Warns Of Fatalities As Virus Numbers Rise



In the short video, the dog's leash can be seen tied to the drone and the two can be seen walking down the streets. The fluffy white dog didn’t seem to mind the drone a bit and strut happily in the city. The question is, however, who’s going to pick up after the dog? Well, perhaps the person owns an autonomous vision-enabled robotic poop scooper or some other remote picker-upper.

Who would pick up the poop?

On one hand, where people were completely surprised after seeing the video, while on the other hand, the users questioned the person about the circumstances if the dog tried to flee away. "Lovely dog, but wait until the dog sees a ball or a cat, and runs for it. I am sorry to say that the drone will be smashed into pieces," a user wrote. "Or worse if the drone should be programmed wrong and goes higher Man facepalming," another user wrote. "How do you scoop up the poop," chimed another

Lovely dog, but wait until the dog sees a ball or a cat, and runs for it.

I am sorry to say that the drone will be smashed into pieces. — Phil Martin - Ex-seed™ employment for ex-offenders (@PhilMartinUK) March 19, 2020

Or worse if the drone should be programmed wrong and goes higher 🤦‍♂️ — edward price (@EdwdPrice) March 19, 2020

How do you scoop up the poop? — DLS (@Brooklyn9_1_1) March 19, 2020

It's a three drone job. One to walk, one to scoop, and one to manage the walker and the scooper. — Robert Merriman (@RobertHMerriman) March 19, 2020

Read:Watchdog Says Israel's West Bank Settlements Surged In 2019

Read:Israeli Phone Surveillance Tech Used In Virus Fight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.