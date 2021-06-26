This Rainbow-coloured Snake's Lustrous Appearance Will Mesmerise You

The visual of a snake frightens most people. However, the reptiles can also attract adjectives like 'beautiful' and more. One such rainbow-coloured snake has been stealing the show at the Reptile Zoo in California.

Colourful snake wins netizens hearts

Videos of the snake lovingly named ‘Mylove’ have surfaced online and have become a talking point. The hefty snake’s iridescent shiny skin consisting of blue, green, yellow, pink, black and other colours has made it a centre of attraction. The colours were not the only highlight, the snake could also move around gracefully.

The creature was termed as ‘one of the prettiest snakes’ by the official handle of the zoo. The colourful snake leaves netizens impressed and they were stunned by its ‘beauty.’ Praising it with words like ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’ and posting heart emojis and more, there were reactions galore for the snake.

"Not only is she beautiful but she’s an absolute sweetheart 💕 there’s a reason we named her MyLove ❤️," one of the captions on the handle read.

The Reptile Zoo is situated in Orange County in California and was established in 2009. The zoo is home to many other types of snakes, right from those flashing colours like green and yellow to ones that pounce on the keeper upon being disturbed.

Over 100 reptiles, amphibians and arachnids at the venue have been an attraction for people around the world.

