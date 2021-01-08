'ThisDressAgain': Woman Wears Same Dress For 100 Days As Part Of A Challenge

In a bizarre incident, a 52-year-old woman named Sarah Robbins-Cole decided to take the 100-day dress challenge by clothing brand Wool&. As a part of the challenge, the participants have to wear one single dress for 100 days without even washing it. According to the official website, the purpose of the challenge is to find contentment in a life of less. The website says, “The modern age supports a life that favours over-consumption, and we think that this is unsustainable (on every level). But, we recognize that we are creatures of habit. We believe that changing habits requires two simple things: perspective and proper tools”.

'This dress again'

Sarah kept an account of her journey as she shared various images on her Instagram handle ‘thsidressagain’. During day one of the challenge, she shared a selfie, where she wrote, “Day 1 of challenge. Fourth zoom meeting of the day”. Sarah wore the dress in interesting ways as she sometimes paired it with jeans and sometimes with a cardigan. She also wore the dress out for work and shared an image. In the caption, she wrote, “Day 28/100 in the same dress. Headed out for work this morning. One of my favorite consequences besides less laundry is fewer clothes to put away at the end of the day. I’m standing next to another painting by my wonderful step-uncle Uncle Spaulding Taylor that my mother gave me for a birthday present years ago”. Here are a few of her images.

On her final day, Sarah said that she is glad that she took up the challenge. She wrote, "I’m not sick of the dress at all and have worn it several times since the challenge ended. I was interviewed by a British news agency about this challenge (anyone else?). It was fun explaining the challenge to a journalist who knew nothing about it and was writing the article on a tip from someone in the same media company. I told the journalist my new resolve for 2021 is not to buy any new clothes, shoes, or accessories".

(Image Credits: Instagram/ThisDressAgain)

