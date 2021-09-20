Three-year-old Girl Croons Bruno Mars' 'Talking To The Moon'; Wows Netizens

People love watching adorable videos of children performing several different activates, and if you love those videos then this clip of a little girl will definitely remove your Monday blues. A 3-year-old Lila Yilmaz went viral on the internet after she sang a song by Bruno Mars. She has wowed the netizens with her rendition of 'Talking To The Moon'. If you're a frequent Instagram user then you will notice that this song by Bruno Mars appears in the backdrop of several video clips, yet, the version of this little one is sure to warm your soul.

The video was shared on Instagram from the account named ‘itseceyilmaz’. In the Instagram profile, Lila Yilmaz also sang the songs like 'Cover me to the sunshine' as well as 'a whole new world'. In the video, it can be seen that the little girl, Lila is standing on the balcony and looking outside. She then started singing wonderfully in a brief Instagram video. The tiny one is seen singing the soulful tune while wearing a blue outfit. She was even seen dancing and at the conclusion, the little girl came forward and told the person recording that “The birds must love my singing.”

The video captioned, “I imagine every parent blessed with the love of offspring must feel that their own is the cutest and most incredible being in the world. I myself am blown away by this spectacular being and feel like my heart may explode as I watch her become more amazing each day.

Lilam, annem, one day you will spread your wings and fly out of our nest to do marvellous things.

You will watch these videos and read these captions; I sure hope I am doing the right thing for you by sharing your beauty with the world. I am beyond proud of you my sweet little girl, your light is breathtaking.”

Take a look at the 'talking to the moon' video:

The video has received more than 8K likes since it was published on Instagram. Several people have expressed their feeling in the comment thread. One of the users has written, “She melts my heart, the cutest”, while another has written, “Bless u my baby” and the third commented, “Adorable”. Several others have commented with heart emojis.

Another little girl's video that went viral

A remarkable video of a five-year-old child climbing walls like Spider-Man has been widely circulated on social media. The video clip has made everyone perplexed. The 55-second film was shared by a Twitter handle called FunnyOMGVideos. The young girl can be seen climbing walls like a spider without needing any assistance. With no safety gear, the girl climbs the high wall of her bedroom with her arms and legs.

Take a look at the video:

Spidergirl . wait. Wtf 😬 pic.twitter.com/yT9NTIPYpJ — Ffs OMG Vids 🔥📽 (@Ffs_OMG) September 15, 2021

(Image: Instagram/ itseceyilmaz)