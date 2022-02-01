Last Updated:

Tiger Spotted Strolling On Highway In Tamil Nadu, Netizens Call It 'majestic'; Watch

A video has surfaced on social media which shows a tiger strolling on a national highway in Tamil Nadu. The clip has grabbed the attention of netizens. Watch.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Tiger

Image: @rajography47/Twitter


Internet is flooded with several animal videos that capture the attention of netizens. Adding to them, a video has surfaced on social media which shows a tiger strolling on a national highway. The clip has been posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, giving credit to the person who originally shared the clip. 

Susanta Nanda shared the video on the microblogging site alongside the caption, "Another day in India. National animal on National Highway." The video was originally shared by @rajography47 on Twitter and he in the caption revealed that the Tiger was spotted at Valparai in Tamil Nadu. In the video, the tiger is seen strolling on the highway before it goes into a forest. Watch the video here:

'Majestic', say Netizens

The video, since being posted on Twitter, has garnered over 43K views and 3,000 likes. The 15-second clip has caught the attention of social media users who reacted with wonder and amazement. One user commented, "How majestic." Another user wrote, "What a majestic gait… The king is on the prowl." A third netizen wrote, "Wow - what a stride and leap - terrific. Hope the lovely creature remains healthy and unpoached upon.  (sic)"

Mumbai Zoo introduces penguin chick & tiger cub

Earlier this month, Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as Byculla Zoo introduced a penguin chick and a tiger cub. The cub was born on 14 November 2021, to Royal Bengal Tigers named Karishma and Shakti. The penguin chick was born to Flipper and Molt on 19 August 2021. 

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar named the penguin chick Oscar, while the cub was named Veera during a press conference at the 3D auditorium of the zoo, PTI reported. Mumbai Zoo took to its official Twitter handle to share the pictures of Veera and Oscar. The Mumbai Zoo further revealed that Veera is now two months old. 

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @rajography47/Twitter)

Tags: Tiger, IFS, Viral video
First Published:
