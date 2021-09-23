TikToker Shares Quirky Flight Hack For Extra Luggage, Netizens Say 'doing This Next Up'

Anya Lakovlieva posted a gem of a hack for all those who struggle to carry extra baggage on airlines or pay for it, and the clip has now gone viral on Tiktok. As per the video, all you need is a pillowcase to pull the hack off. She also posted the video to her Instagram account, where she goes by the username ‘nolimitua,' which is the same as her TikTok handle.

“The Finest Counsel Is Found On The Pillow,” as the old adage goes, but sometimes the best advice is found in the pillow. When it comes to packing for a trip, there are two types of people. The stringent packers are the first to quantify what they're packing based on the item's intended use and only pack what they'll truly need. People who are not as decisive as the first group wind up bringing more items to the airport than they require. If you fall into the latter category, you might want to continue reading.

Anya Lakovlieva belonged to the second group, and she used to struggle with excess baggage that was not only heavy on her arms but also on her wallet. Until one day, she came up with a brilliant hack, and the good Samaritan in her couldn't stop herself from sharing it with the world on social media. Anya is seen stuffing a pillowcase with clothes and lying her passport next to the pillowcase in the footage. The camera then pans to her at an airport, where the pillow cover is propped up on top of her main trolley bag.

The hack appears to have worked since Anya is shown sitting in the cabin with the “pillow” near to her breast in the next frame, and the video concludes with a sneaky smirk. Furthermore, the tense background music "nobody's going to know" gives a zing to the entire video.

The hack has received much praise on social media and people are excited to try it out on their next flight. The video has got 3,180 views on Instagram till now and counting. One Insta user commented, "I'm doing this in my next trip!" "Lmaoo," wrote another. "Where did you get that from?" inquired the third.

Image: nolimitua/Instagram