'Time Has Come': Google's New Year Doodle Features 'little Birdie' Saying '2021 Is Here'

Jumping to the bandwagon of New Year celebrations, Google rolled out a brand new Google doodle featuring a ticking ‘cuckoo clock’ welcoming 2021 and bidding farewell to 2020, a year full of unprecedented challenges for millions across the globe. The new art featuring on Google’s home page features a bird which can be seen coming out of the clock which has 2021 written on it. The tiny bird can also be seen hailing the New Year and Google described its newest doodle by saying that when the clock strikes midnight “and out comes the cuckoo”. Wishing everyone the very best for the upcoming year, Google’s post was lauded by internet users.

The animated doodle not only features an old analogue style clock but also showcases alphabets ‘G’ ‘O’ ‘G’ ‘L’ ‘E’ lit with bright fairy lights. Prior to the doodle on January 1, the tech giant had begun the countdown in its unique way. Explaining the reason behind using an old birdhouse clock on December 31 with 2020 written on it, Google explained that although it had been a 'cuckoo' year, the clock was ticking for 2020 to end. “The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!” Google had added.

The time has come to welcome the new ðŸ•°

The clock strikes midnight & out comes the cuckoo! ðŸ¦

"All the best for the new year," ðŸ—“

the cuckoo bird chirps for all to hear! ðŸ‘‚



Happy New Year's Day ðŸŽŠ #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/3y5bACMTTe pic.twitter.com/AoMfFuqURq — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) January 1, 2021

Confetti click on Google

Welcoming the New Year, Google has upped its doodle game even before the world welcomed 2021. Firstly, a user can see ‘New Year’s Eve 2020’ instantly appearing if he/she hovers their mouse on the doodle. Adding to it, any person who clicks on the doodle is taken to a different page with confetti all over it. Further, a user can also click on the confetti icon to add a little flair to their web searches.

