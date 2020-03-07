The Debate
Stephen King Leaves Netizens Divided With His Coronavirus Meme

What’s Viral

American author Stephen King recently took to Twitter to share a meme on the potential pandemic, coronavirus, and the meme has left internet users in a dilemma.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai |
Stephen King

American author Stephen King recently took to Twitter to share a meme on the potential pandemic, coronavirus, and the meme has left internet users in a dilemma. King introduced Pennywise, an evil entity, in his 1986 novel IT and in the meme, one can see Pennywise with a caption saying, “I got hand sanitizer down here' instead of the original line 'We all float down here'. The post is in reference to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has now affected approximately 90 countries. 

READ: Coronavirus: Karnataka Govt To To Suspend Biometric Attendance Temporarily

Netizens divided

The meme shared on March 7 has taken the internet by storm. The post has already garnered nearly two lakh likes and has been re-tweeted approximately 50,000 times. While several netizens loved the author's post for his humour, some believed that it was 'too soon' to share a laugh on the deadly virus. 

READ: Coronavirus: UP Governor Anandiben Patel Cancels Annual Holi Milan Programme

READ: Malaysia Reports Sharp Jump In New Coronavirus Cases, Over 80 People Infected

READ: Coronavirus: Karnataka Govt To To Suspend Biometric Attendance Temporarily

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
