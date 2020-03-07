Stephen King Leaves Netizens Divided With His Coronavirus Meme

American author Stephen King recently took to Twitter to share a meme on the potential pandemic, coronavirus, and the meme has left internet users in a dilemma. King introduced Pennywise, an evil entity, in his 1986 novel IT and in the meme, one can see Pennywise with a caption saying, “I got hand sanitizer down here' instead of the original line 'We all float down here'. The post is in reference to the novel coronavirus outbreak which has now affected approximately 90 countries.

Netizens divided

The meme shared on March 7 has taken the internet by storm. The post has already garnered nearly two lakh likes and has been re-tweeted approximately 50,000 times. While several netizens loved the author's post for his humour, some believed that it was 'too soon' to share a laugh on the deadly virus.

Are we ok with some laughs about this cuz...we’ll that’s funny 😄 pic.twitter.com/eUXYJcViUk — Cogito ergo liberal☀️🌎🌊 (@Veritaph) March 7, 2020

I'm as addicted to hand sanitizer as I'm to your books — brebre (@tougabauer) March 6, 2020

OMG! You are, well, ...you're the King! 🤣 — Maureen (@mmaureen7) March 6, 2020

You've gone to the dark side my friend. — Moose and Squirrel (@RobCrumpton) March 6, 2020

Too soon... — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) March 6, 2020

Ok, we’re coming down. The shelter’s all out, and when we tried to get more... 🙀. But hey, we have cute adoptable dogs and cats up here: https://t.co/BoOaqehnSk... pic.twitter.com/znxyqqB9a4 — Morris Animal Refuge 2020 (@MorrisAnimal) March 6, 2020

This is all your fault

Your Campian of the coronavirus!

Captain Trips! 😃😄😀😁😅 — Nov 3rd 2020 (@larklittlefoot) March 6, 2020

Please don’t make any references to “The Stand” or else I will be even more worried about the state of the world ! (Although it’s my favorite book) @JenniferCEstes — Michelle Clark (@nolimitshw) March 6, 2020

