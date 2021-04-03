Top Viral News Of The Week: From Suez Canal Traffic To Ola Air Pro Launch

During the last week of March and the first week of April, from Mar 28 to Apr 3, there have been several viral news instances that hit the trending zone of social media. From NASA sending in more images of the infamous Suez Canal traffic to Ola launching the world’s first fully autonomous flying car ‘Ola Air Pro’, several viral news and videos trended this week. Here is the list of some top viral videos and social media posts that the internet could not get enough of this week.

What happened to Suez Canal?

On Tuesday, NASA Earth shared an aerial satellite picture of the maritime traffic backlog that was visible at night from space. As seen in the image, goods cargoes and vessels were seen jammed up around the canal’s two ends waiting to traverse through the navigational artery. Sharing the aerial satellite imagery, NASA Earth tweeted, "The line of ships waiting to get through the #SuezCanal was also visible to a sensor on the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite".

Ola Air Pro April Fool's prank

On April 1, the co-founder and CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal unveiled the world’s first fully autonomous flying car ‘Ola Air Pro’. Announcing the exciting news, the CEO also shared a video of their new venture. The netizens went gaga over this news and several people fell prey to the company’s on-point prank, marking April Fool’s Day.

Excited to unveil the world’s first and only fully autonomous electric flying car. The Ola AirPro. Ab har family bharegi udaan. Test flights now at https://t.co/UbwKCwikg1 #OlaAirPro #TheFutureIsHere @Olacabs @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/dy31ZS8FQ8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2021

Cyclist breaks World Record

Cyclist Adil Teli recently broke the Guinness World Record of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The 23-year-old traversed through a stretch of approximately 3,600 kilometres, completing the entire track in just eight days, one hour and 37 minutes. He broke the record of Om Mahajan, who completed his route in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes.

YouTuber spends 50 hours buried in coffin

A YouTuber named Jimmy Donaldson, whose YouTube Channel is named MrBeast, recently did a deadly challenge. He sealed himself in a coffin and remained buried for 50 hours. Currently, the youtube video has more than 57 million views and MrBeast has more than 57 million followers on YouTube.

82- year old gatekeeper reunites with his lover from Australia

On March 31, the Instagram handle of Official Humans of Bombay shared an off-beat love story of an 82-year-old gatekeeper of an abandoned, ‘haunted’ town of Kuldhara and his love, Marina, an Australian woman. The couple parted ways in the 70s and finally reunited recently. Take a peek into their quirky love story.

Smriti Irani's F.R.I.E.N.D.S video

Smriti Irani kickstarted her working weekend by sharing a funny video on Instagram, referring to popular sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the episode 'where everyone knows'. Sharing the funny video, Smriti Irani said, "When you know what they know but they don’t know you know .... #the weekend is here ... I know I know I know".

Thirsty crow

Recently, a Twitter user shared a quirky video of a crow drinking water. In this video, the crow flies on top of the tap and uses its beak to open the tap. The water starts flowing from the tap and the crow drinks water from it. Sharing this video on Twitter, the user called the crow a skilled crow.