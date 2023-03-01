'Twitter DeFeministaraya Namah': Indian Men's Rights Activists Offer Puja For Elon Musk

A group of Men’s rights activists in Bengaluru India chanted mantras and offered Puja for the Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The event which took place on Sunday, February 26 was organised in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. A Twitter user named @SigmaINMatrix shared the video of the whole ordeal. As per the tweet, the members from the “Save Indian Family Foundation” organised the event and honoured the SpaceX CEO, for purchasing Twitter and giving men a platform to express their views. The chants of ‘Ohm Feminist Evictoraya Namah and Ohm Twitter DeFeministaraya Namah’ were heard in the video.

“SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities,” the user wrote on Twitter. The video has received over 12 thousand views and has been retweeted over 100 times. While the video went viral instantly, the netizens had mixed responses to the video. There were many who supported the move, while others called it absurd. Some even went on to point out that Musk has “supported” Amber Heard”, in her trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp.

SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities.@realsiff pic.twitter.com/hXQcflJsKd — Sriman NarSingh 🌪 (@SigmaINMatrix) February 26, 2023

Is Musk a Free speech absolutist?

The popularity of Musk among men’s rights activists is probably due to his “absolutist” stance on Free Speech. In April last year after Musk revealed that he has become the largest individual shareholder, he initiated his advocacy for free speech on the social media networking platform. After formally taking over control of the social media platform, Musk decided to reinstate several Twitter accounts that were previously suspended. Musk’s Twitter re-instated the Twitter profile of twice-impeached, former US President Donald Trump and American Rapper Kanye West. The aforementioned prominent personalities are known for having controversial opinions about anything and everything under the sun. Musk’s erratic decision has also cost a lot to the reputation of the social media networking platform. However, in the past, Musk made it clear that the platform will ensure free speech as long as it doesn’t break a law.