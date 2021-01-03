Twitter Flooded With 'chilly' Photos As Rain Worsens Delhi Winters; See Tweets

Residents in Delhi and nearby regions woke up to light showers of rain in the wee hours of January 3. While the capital is already reeling with the cold wave, the rains made it worse with temperatures plummeting to one of the lowest in the last 15 years. Reacting to the same, hundreds of Delhi-ites, as well as non-residents, took to Twitter to share ‘chilly” and “freezing” videos and pictures of the NCR region.

Sharing a short video clip of a foggy flyover in Noida, a resident wrote that the rains are predicted to continue and might make the scenes worse. Meanwhile, another user shared the photographs of people traversing in the Delhi reckoning, “Look at Delhi-ites braving cold winter mornings.” Yet there were others who took the opportunity to “salute” farmers protesting at capital’s border in the cold winter weather.

It is raining heavily in Delhi right now.



My heart goes out for the poor farmers protesting on Delhi borders



May God give them the strength to fight these harsh conditions🙏🏻#DelhiRains #DelhiNCR #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/xISgZ9orSH — gautam gada (@realgattsby) January 3, 2021

Delhi and NCR shivers in #ColdWave as conditions intensify due to #snowfall in hills; Dense fog covers parts of national capital in early hours of #NewYear; Winter peaks in many parts of country including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan; @Indiametdept predicts rain by 2nd January pic.twitter.com/LgZ0BE8hQz — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 1, 2021

#WINTER

*Early morning travelling in Delhi with Auto!!*



My soul to my body: pic.twitter.com/cvGyp2TP0M — Nitin Kumar Singh (@sukhi_teen) January 1, 2021

Thunderstorms predicted

According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Meham, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Bhiwadi, Sohna, Nuh (Haryana), Nagaur, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Alwar, Dausa, Mehndipur (Rajasthan), Khataoli, Aligarh, Atrauli, Siyana.

The IMD also revealed that during the next two hours, rainfall is also expected to lash Loni-dehat, Hindon-AF station, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Etah, Kashganj, Amroha, Moradabad, Bhajoi, Chandausi, Iglas, Deeg, Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Narora (UP).

Maximum Temperatures, their Departure and 24 hours Tendency over the Plains of North India Dated: 03-01-2021 pic.twitter.com/VZozaS4644 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2021

