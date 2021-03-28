Two Teenagers Rescued After Slingshot Ride Malfunction In Florida Amusement Park

Two teenagers were rescued by firefighters after being stuck about 30 to 40 feet in the air during an adventure ride in Florida. The incident happened when one of the cables of the slingshot broke, however, no one was injured. Slingshot is a reverse bungee ride which is one of the main attractions in the theme park based out in Florida's Kissimmee town. The cable that catapults the ride snapped in mid-air trapping the teenagers inside the enclosure for nearly two hours. They were rescued safely by the firefighters of Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Teens rescued from

Osceola County Fire Rescue (OSCFR) described the incident on their official social media accounts. Osceola Tower 72 and City of Kissimmee Fire Department Tower 11 worked together to perform the successful high angle rescue, wrote OSCFR on Twitter. "Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident," it added further.

The ride was "originally permitted in November 2001 and was last inspected by our department on March 19, 2021, at which time no issues were identified," read a statement from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The statement further read that there are four of these types of attractions in Florida, located in Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Orlando and Panama City Beach. "All four have been closed by our department as a precaution, while the manufacturer conducts an investigation," it added.

Osceola Tower 72 and @KissimmeeFire Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high angle rescue of two teens stuck 30-40' up on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, on US 192. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/IEt4KDCN4D — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) March 26, 2021

In another incident an elderly couple in the US state of Idaho were left dangling 100 feet above the ground after their truck swirled off a bridge. Spine chilling photographs of the couple were shared online by Magic Valley Paramedics, which revealed that their vehicle was only held aloft after the crash by a safety chain that had been connected to a trailer. Later reports have revealed that the unidentified couple belonged to the state capital Boise and hung there for four hours eight minutes before Idaho State Police Trooper arrived for their dramatic rescue.

(Image Credits: @OSCFR Twitter)