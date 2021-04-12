UAE Police Surprise Four-year-old Boy With Health Condition, Gift Him Electric Car: Watch

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Dubai Police can be seen surprising a little boy, who is battling a health condition, with a lot of gifts. Uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Abu Dhabi Police, the video shows the police helping the year-year-old child, Mohammed Al-Harmoudi. According to the caption of the video, Abu Dhabi police collaborated with "Umniah" organization to help the little child. “The child Muhammad witnessed a day of happiness with the arrival of teams from Abu Dhabi Police with their luxury cars and the Happiness Patrol in addition to the team of the "Make a Wish" Foundation at the door of his house with his family, where they greeted him and fulfilled his wish and then escorted him on a short tour of the area in the police car designated for children”, read the caption.

Surprise for four-year-old

The 35-second long video begins with a woman walking towards the child and handing him balloons. The little boy can be seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans with a policeman's cap. Further, into the video, he is taken into the car for a ride. Then, he is then presented with the electric toy car by the officers. He is also seen holding a toy gun. Towards the end of the video, the four-year-old happily showed a thumbs-up to the camera. Let's have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 300 reactions. Taking to the comment section, one Facebook user wrote, "May God bless your time and make your days beautiful, and the next one will be more beautiful, God Almighty willing". Another person wrote, "Amen, may God bless you".

Students surprise cafateria manager

In another such wholesome video, students and staff members of Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond in Oklahoma cheering for their cafeteria manager, who passed her test to become a US citizen. Uploaded on the official Facebook handle of the school, the video shows everyone giving a huge shoutout to Ms Yanet. The video has now gone viral on social media. The nearly two minutes long video begins with everybody standing in the school corridor with smiles on their faces as they are clapping for Yanet. Everyone can be seen wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norms. Further, into the video, Yanet enters the corridor and everyone starts clapping more loudly. Students in the video can be heard saying ‘USA’ as Yanet completes her walk in the corridor holding a USA flag. The woman can be seen getting extremely emotional in the video. "A HUGE SHOUTOUT to Ms. Yanet, our sweet cafeteria manager, who passed her test to become a US citizen!!! HOORAY!!!", read the caption of the video

