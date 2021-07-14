Uber Driver Takes Passenger To The Airport, Gets Invited For A Helicopter Ride; Watch

Darren Levy, a well-known Australian YouTuber, has been working as a part-time Uber driver for quite some time. The Youtuber documents his time as a cab driver and frequently uploads recordings of his fascinating interactions with complete strangers who board his vehicle as passengers.

Uber passenger invites Darren on his helicopter

His YouTube channel is full of humorous, odd, and entertaining videos, but what happened in his most recent upload surprised even the creator himself. Darren posted about his helicopter journey, writing, "I take my Uber passenger, Ed, to the airport for work and after some great banter, he invites me for a flight on his helicopter!"

When Darren received a drop request to the airport at around 6 am, it was practically the conclusion of his night job. Ed, the passenger, boarded the cab, and the journey to the airport began. Meanwhile, the two struck up a conversation, and Ed announced that he was heading to the airport for work. Intrigued Darren inquires about Ed's job, to which he responds that he is a helicopter pilot.

Ed continues by describing his motivation for the position, mentioning a moment from the first Batman film in which Batman and Robin were flying a helicopter together. Ed was so moved by the movie as a boy that he decided to pursue a career as a helicopter pilot. He then inquires as to whether Darren has ever been on a helicopter. While the Youtuber has never taken a helicopter flight, he does talk about his skydiving experience.

The helicopter journey included a breathtaking view of Melbourne's skyline

When the two arrive at the airport, Ed invites Darren to accompany him for the ride. Ed then goes through some procedures and security checks before the two depart on their helicopter journey, which included a breathtaking view of Melbourne's stunning skyline and surroundings. The video concludes with Darren discussing the advantages of engaging with strangers. Since its release on June 25, the video has received 3.5 lakh views on YouTube, as well as thousands of likes and comments.

One user commented, "This passenger is the coolest guy ever bro! Really, made my day when he added his part and explanation on your helicopter experience! ROFL." Another wrote, "What a cool guy. What a legend for taking a stranger on his heli." "You're so clearly open to human connection, that the universe decided to reward your positivity. Such an epic random encounter", wrote another.

Image- @darrenlevyofficial/Instagram

