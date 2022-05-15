UK: Criminal Who Taunted Cops With 'catch Me If You Can' Message Below Mugshot Arrested

Challenges can be fun, but sometimes land one in trouble too if the person being challenged is a member of the police force, this is what happened after a criminal wrote 'catch me if you can' under his own wanted appeal before getting caught by the police. Jordan Carr was sentenced for a number of offences at Guildford Crown Court in the UK. But his cheeky quip backfired and Carr was caught.

According to the Bedford Police, Carr and his friend Mason Matthews on 29 January 2020, threatened two girls with an imitation firearm in order to establish the whereabouts of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred five months prior on the same road - Bedford Road, Kempston, UK. Further in February 2021, Carr was stopped and searched by officers in Kempston following an unsettled burglary nearby, where he gave officers a false nickname.

Bedfordshire Police arrested this criminal on Mya 12 and took to Twitter to put out the update in a sarcastic way. "Just over a year ago, Jordan Carr wrote on his own wanted appeal on his Facebook page 'catch me if you can'. Guess what happened next? We caught him, obviously. Carr will now be spending eight years in prison. Catch ya later, Jordan, & remember - you Carrn't run away from us", they tweeted with a photograph of Jordan.

How did the police catch Jordan?

Police, however, identified the criminal as Jordan Carr and put out an appeal for his arrest. The appeal was shared on Bedfordshire Police's Facebook page and went viral after Carr commented "catch me if you can" on the post. Police said the comment received more than 5,500 reactions.

Police took their time before arresting Carr and he was charged in June 2021. According to police, Carr and Matthews were both found guilty of a firearms offence following a week-long trial at Luton Crown Court in February 2022. Police also detailed that Carr was classified as treacherous by the judge and sentenced to a total of eight years in prison. Police said Matthews, 22, of Owen Close in Kempston, pleaded guilty to a firearms offence following the incident in January 2020 and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.

