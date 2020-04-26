UK Home Secretary Criticised For 'boasting' About Low Crime Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

British Home Secretary Priti Patel “boasted” about the decrease in crimes amid coronavirus outbreak including shoplifting, even when there are no shops open due to nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of the deadly disease. During the daily briefing, Patel’s statement unleashed criticism online for making a “strange remark” especially when the COVID-19 death toll in the UK spiked to 20,319 with at least 148,377 confirmed cases. Speaking about the decrease in crime in the country, UK Home Secretary said, “Car crime, burglary and shoplifting are all lower than the same time last year.”

‘Next thing we know’

Since the briefing ended, Patel’s statements were scrutinised online with one of the internet users even saying that “next thing we know”, the UK Home Secretary would be “bragging” about left fights at football matches as they are also cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. Another Twitter user even presumed that Patel would mention how there are fewer people dying of volcano eruptions even though there are no active volcanoes in Britain. From sarcasm to disappointment, netizens attacked the British minister for making "such comments" amid the bleak times of global health crisis.

Good to hear from Priti Patel at Downing Street Briefing that shoplifting is down

Nothing to do with all the shops being closed. — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 25, 2020

Priti Patel proudly telling us plebs that shoplifting is down.



Tomorrow we can look forward to Raab saying violence at football matches has been all but wiped out & on Monday Gove will announce that not a single person has been barred from any pubs for being drunk & disorderly. — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 (@pearlylondon) April 25, 2020

As around a thousand people a day are dying from COVID-19 in the UK, Priti Patel boasting about a decline in shoplifting while all the shops are closed perfectly sums up how minuscule a shit this government actually gives. — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) April 25, 2020

I would like to congratulate Priti Patel on achieving record low levels of shoplifting. I'm certain this is down to her hard work alone and nothing to do with any external factors. — Sir Keir Starmer #FBPE ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@TheBeigeSirKeir) April 25, 2020

Some good news as Priti Patel declares that shoplifting is down by three hundred thousand, thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousand percent. #dailybrief — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 25, 2020

Priti Patel:*Shoplifting is lower than the same period last year*.



You know, that period when the shops were open. — Adam Creme 📈 (@Adam_Creme) April 25, 2020

