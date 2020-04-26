UK Home Secretary Criticised For 'boasting' About Low Crime Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

During the daily briefing, UK Home Minister faced harsh criticism online for making a “strange remark” of low crimes in the country amid COVID-19 lockdown.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel “boasted” about the decrease in crimes amid coronavirus outbreak including shoplifting, even when there are no shops open due to nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of the deadly disease. During the daily briefing, Patel’s statement unleashed criticism online for making a “strange remark” especially when the COVID-19 death toll in the UK spiked to 20,319 with at least 148,377 confirmed cases. Speaking about the decrease in crime in the country, UK Home Secretary said, “Car crime, burglary and shoplifting are all lower than the same time last year.”

‘Next thing we know’

Since the briefing ended, Patel’s statements were scrutinised online with one of the internet users even saying that “next thing we know”, the UK Home Secretary would be “bragging” about left fights at football matches as they are also cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. Another Twitter user even presumed that Patel would mention how there are fewer people dying of volcano eruptions even though there are no active volcanoes in Britain. From sarcasm to disappointment, netizens attacked the British minister for making "such comments" amid the bleak times of global health crisis.

