UK Mother Lists Baby For Sale Instead Of Sofa On Facebook; Netizens Hilariously Troll Her

In a bizarre incident, a mother accidentally listed her baby for sale on Facebook marketplace, instead of her sofa. The 20-year-old Lucy Battle, who is a new mother, revealed how she was mortified after she uploaded a picture of her baby on her selling post and wrote "need gone today".

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Lucy said, "I posted a picture of my old sofa on Facebook because I got a new one and I needed the old one gone as soon as possible, so I thought I'd give it away to someone who needed it," she explained. "I was going through my pictures on my camera roll on my phone and I must have selected one of Oscar".

However, people on social media were quick to comment on the post, and some curious users even wanted to know about the sale.

"I realised when everyone started commenting and messaging me, and then I couldn't delete it either," she stated.

The post soon accumulated hundreds of comments from users, and one mother even joked about swapping the cute baby for her teenage kids. Another user's comment read, "How's he at washing up?", while one other person said, "What's he like with other babies?"

Baby on sale

The picture was posted on a local Facebook group. Looking at the adorable child, one lady jumped into the comment section and asked Lucy if she was ready for an exchange deal. She wrote, "How about a two-for-one swap? I have a teenager, 14, my brother, 6, and I will throw in the father for free".

Daily Mail reported that the 20-year-old was quite embarrassed by the whole thing, but at the same time, she was overwhelmed by the comments about how much everybody wanted him.

UK man places himself for sale on Facebook

In a similar incident, a UK man last year posted a picture of himself for sale on Facebook after he struggled to get into a relationship and didn't find a girlfriend on online dating applications. The man later said that he had been looking to find love for a long time but failed every time, after which he thought about posting his picture for sale as a solution. The man had listed himself as "free" and dexcribed his condition as "good or used".

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image