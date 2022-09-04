Last Updated:

UK Restaurant Owner Clarifies She 'made Up' Viral Post On 'baby Named Pakora'; Here's Why

A UK restaurant owner has shared a post on social media declaring that a customer named their newborn after the Indian cuisine.

Purnima Mishra
Parents put immense effort into finding the right name for their child. A couple often comes up with the name from one of the parent's initials, or any other details related to their family. However, a recent viral post claimed that a couple had named a child after the mother's favourite Indian dish, leading to hilarious reactions. 

Turns out, the story is not true. The restaurant owner, Hilary Braniff, disclosed that she made the story up to "bring a little cheer to the industry" amid restaurant owners facing a hard time due to rising costs. 

UK restaurant owner clarifies 'Pakora' post

“I think some people might think it’s serious, I’m starting to get a wee bit nervous now,” Braniff said, as reported by Belfast Live. “This is a family business, we’re into the third generation now and my sons work here too. It’s not very often you can come up with something you haven’t seen before, but I got up this morning and just thought things are so dull at the minute.”

Sharing the post on Facebook, the restaurant Captain’s Table restaurant in Ireland had written, "Now that IS a first ! ........welcome to the word Pakora We can't wait to meet you" along with a bill consisting of the names of some of the dishes with Pakora in them. The text on the bill read, "My wife just called our newborn daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain's Table... though you'd like to know."

