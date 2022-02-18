Imagine living in a space that is less than 10 square feet, with a little space for a bed, a toilet and shower, a sink, and a microwave, but no space for a kitchen to cook in, or to have anyone round to visit. London’s smallest micro flat offers this life. Situated in a Victorian conversion in Lower Clapton, east London, this space is believed to be one of the smallest living rooms to have gone on the market in the capital.

According to a report published in The Guardian, the minimum price set by the owner for the 7 square meters house is £50,000 (Rs 50,90,390), but it is expected that the price will go up as it was bought for £103,500 in May 2017. Due to increasing rent prices, micro flats are becoming more common and even smaller day by day.

UK: Smallest micro flat up for sale at around Rs 51 lac in London

The recently renovated micro flat has a large window and a bed above storage space and cupboards. The Clapton flat also has some space between the bed and the wall, which allows a person to stretch his arms, and the flat also has a fold-out table for eating or working on. The micro flat is also equipped with a toilet and a shower in a separate wet room.

According to The Guardian, the owner of this tiny space is earning £800 (Rs 81,443.47) per month from rent. The current tenant mostly lives outside and spends just a night or two each week in the flat. The minimum auction is below the average deposit for first-time buyers in London, which is £130,357 (Rs 1,32,71,359.38) in 2020, but housing analysts have warned first-time buyers to be aware that this space is not sustainable to live in on a long-term basis, and they could find themselves stuck if they fail to sell it to someone. However, this shows how difficult it has become to afford a house in London.

Image: Unsplash