Wild Bison To Be Reintroduced In UK's Woodlands After They Vanished 6,000 Years Ago

Wild bison are being reintroduced to the UK for the first time in 6,000 years. The United Kingdom plans on releasing a small herd of wild bison in Kent. According to reports, the release is planned for the spring of 2022 and this reintroduction process aims to secure this endangered species future.

Helping the forest heal

As per reports, in addition to helping the species survive the wild bison, the move will also help to naturally regenerate the pine forest in which they will be released. This will be done by killing trees and thereby creating a healthy mix of woodland, scrub and glades. This diversity of environment will reportedly boost insect, bird and plant life.

According to reports, three wild bison’s will be released in Kent, one male and two female. The animals will travel from the Netherlands and Poland and the herd is expected to naturally increase in number by one calf a year to each of the two females, which is usually the norm.

Read: US: Yellowstone Park To Reconsider Controversial Bison Plan

Read: China Proposes To Add 55 More Animals To Its Conservation List Amid Backlash

The Bison's presence is expected to completely change the ecosystem of the woods, the bison will kill selected trees by eating their barks and rubbing on them in order to get rid of their thick winter fur. This will create a rise in the insect population that will be able to feed on the deadwood, subsequently leading to an increase in the bird population since they will have more insects to feed on.

According to some conservationists, this method of reintroducing lost species into their natural habitats is the best way for Britain to tackle its "battered biodiversity". Britain is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, despite the best efforts of conservationists and experts. Wildlife in the UK has reduced by almost 60 per cent since 1970 and this plan involving the slow reintroduction of wild bison may change that.

(Image Credit Pixabay) (Representative Image)

Read: Botswana: Hundreds Of Elephants Drop Dead, Scientists Call It ‘conservation Disaster’

Read: Senate Approves $2.8B Plan To Boost Conservation, Parks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.