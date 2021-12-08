Ukraine Trolls Russia On Twitter Amid Rising Border Tensions; Taiwan Throws In Hat Too

Amid the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, the ex-Soviet neighbour took to its official Twitter handle and shared a post poking fun at Russia. The post displays four types of headaches, including migraine, hypertension, stress, and the final one is a full-blown headache tantamounting to living next to Russia. Highlighting the potential Russian invasion, Ukraine shared an image showing "Living Next to Russia" is a real headache.

This is not the first time Ukraine has taken a dig at Russia. The official Twitter account of Ukraine has always portrayed that Russia has not been an ideal neighbor. On several occasions, the ex-Soviet neighbour has voiced its anguish against Russia, including its earlier attempts to seize Ukraine. Interestingly, Taiwan also joined the meme fest and revealed that the real headache is "Living next to China".

Meanwhile, netizens also expressed themselves, and some shared their opinions on the issue. One user took to the comment section and posted the same picture, he expressed real headache was "Living in Brazil". While another person said, "As an Indian, my answer is also the same," he said "Living next to China," is a headache. While another expressed, "Living next to Syria and Israel".

Earlier, Ukraine shared another meme on Twitter showing a person in jail for attempting to invade Ukraine twice. The post shows how the alleged invader was left alone when he admitted that he had tried to cause harm to Ukraine.

Biden warns Putin of US Economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks has escalated concern for the latter. The satellite images also show Russia's deployment of more soldiers and war equipment along the country's western border shared with Ukraine. The footage shows more tanks and artillery being positioned at the border. Notably, both US intelligence and Ukraine have raised alarms against a possible Russian invasion attempt. However, the Russian government has denied the claim. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the US would impose the toughest US sanctions if Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Biden also spoke about military assistance to Ukraine in case Russia invades the latter.