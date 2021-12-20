Unhappy Tesla Owner Explodes Car Using 30kg Dynamite With Elon Musk Doll Inside; Watch

Automobiles from Tesla are equipped with cutting-edge technology, wherein one is enabled with world-class features, which makes the car a proud possession of its owners. Nevertheless, the top-notch car did not quite satisfy a customer from Finland after he was said that repair cost for his immobile Tesla would cost approximately 20,000 Euro. The hefty amount led to an incident that most netizens describe as 'bizarre.'

A disgruntled customer from a snow-covered village, Jaala in Kymenlaakso, South Finland exploded his Tesla car using 30kg dynamite. While few people witnessed the jaw-dropping incident live and happening, the owner of the 2013 Tesla Model S also captured the moment for the world to see. The video premiered on Sunday on the YouTube channel Pommijatkat, are a few volunteers agreed to help shoot the mind-boggling act performed in a countryside abandoned quarry, which was covered with pristine white snow.

Tesla car owner blows up vehicle using 30kg dynamite

The video opens with a wide shot of the snow-capped countryside in Finland with sparsely populated houses and trees. Meanwhile, the voiceover narrated the hardships of living in the country, further setting the tone for the next course of action- the explosion. "From time to time, things just go wrong, sh*t hits the fan! Then it is time for Finnish intransigence to step on the lead," the voiceover says.

Revealing why the owner, Tuomas Katainen, blew up his "excellent car," he said that the first 1500kms were "nice" after which things went south. He had then ordered tow service to get his car to the dealer store for an intensive repair. After a month-long observation period at the workshop, the dealer told him that the only option for his ultra-modern mode of transport was to change the whole battery cell. "It would cost me at least 20,000 Euros," Katainen told. As the video rolls, there is a montage of how Katainen joins the circuit and wraps the car with a load of dynamite. Later they also dropped an effigy of Elon Musk, joking that the CEO of the automatic car manufacturing company "wanted to take a ride in that Tesla."

'Short-lived masterpiece'

The video amassed over lakh views within just hours after it was put up online. The video has been captioned "Insane Tesla Model S explosion, 30kg of dynamite." Viewers were left in 'awe' as they watched a pricey car blow up in the middle of a picturesque, idyllic village of Finland. While some expresses regret over how "short-lived these expensive cars are," others just praised the quality of the video. Some viewers also added shared their experience with the Tesla car service. "Tesla customer service is cr*p!", one said.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)