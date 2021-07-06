UP Bride Arrives At In-laws' House In A Chopper After She getting Elected As Village Head

A bride landed in a helicopter to her in-laws' home in a village in Uttar Pradesh, days after being voted as its leader, much to the delight of the locals. Sunita Verma, the daughter of Badaun Vedram Lodhi, the BJP's city vice president, married Omendra Singh at a court in December last year. However, they tied the knot again as per Hindu rituals on Saturday, July 3. Verma had opted to run for the position of village head in Alampur Kot, Aonla town, Bareilly district, which is her in-laws' hamlet.

Bride arrives in a chopper in UP

A villager said, "For filing of nominations, Verma had to become a voter of the village. So, she got married to Omendra Singh in a court in December."

Verma did not campaign ahead of the election, according to villagers, because she returned to Badaun after filing the candidacy papers. Her husband, on the other hand, campaigned for her and she won. Verma's husband's father-in-law Shripal Lodhi served as a blockhead in the past, and her mother-in-law was twice elected village head.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: VireshStudio/Chiklino/Pixabay

