The popularity of the movie Pusha starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana is rising each day with viral videos involving a scene, song or dialogue from the movie circulating on the internet. Today, UP Police has used a dialogue from the movie to give a warning to the perpetrator after seizing illegal products.

The Department shared a video on the microblogging site, Twitter featuring Allu Arjun from Pushpa delivering the dialogue from the movie. The 26-second clip starts with Allu Arjun sitting and saying "Pushpa... Pushpa Raj, mai jhukega nahi" as he says the dialogue, the clip cuts to a text message from UP Police that read, "Police sun ke mamu samjha hai kya. UP Police hain hum."

The soundtrack then switches to the Harry Porter meme theme song and features the apprehended individuals with the police stating that Saharanpur police arrested two forest mafias with 11,050 kg of ban wood and sent them to jail. Along with the video, UP Police wrote the caption, "Maal bhi milega aur Pushpa bhi." The analogy of Pushpa in this post works well because, Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj used to smuggle red sandalwood, which is a rare wood.

Netizens loved the analogy of Pushpa

The post was shared earlier today and it instantly went viral with more than one lakh people watching the video. It has received over 10 thousand likes and 3,104 Retweets at this time. The video also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who loved the analogy of Pushpa. One Twitter user wrote, "Waah love you UP police setting awesome example in Modern times." Another commenter stated, "Soooo Creative and awesome. Pushpa become flower in UP police."

Good job done @Uppolice keep the moral high and serve the poor people of #UP we love u and appreciate ur efforts — Vijay Jaiswal (@jaiswal_vijay74) February 7, 2022

The third comment in the post read, "Good job done UP Police keep the moral high and serve the poor people of #UP we love u and appreciate ur efforts." Many users also shared memes in the comment section.

🤣🤣🤣🤣batao, aisa pehle kabhi dekha hai aapne pic.twitter.com/yw72fyWGI3 — 🦧ماشاء الله🎭हBB🏳️‍🌈 (@God_OfHumoor) February 7, 2022

Zomato post uses Pushpa analogy

Recently, the food delivery company Zomato also used the analogy of Pushpa in one of their posts. They share a new way to keep french fries safe from hungry friends by incorporating the iconic dance move from the movie song 'Srivalli' featuring two friends arguing over the fries. In the backdrop, the song 'Srivalli' from the movie plays and one of the friends uses his fingers to imitate Allu Arjun's dance step and drags the plate of fries from his finger.

Image: @Uppolice/Twitter, PTI