UP Police Uses ‘Stranger Things’ Reference To Spread Awareness About Cybersecurity

UP police is quite active on social media when it comes to spreading awareness. From general traffic rules to cybersecurity, it has always been active. Recently, Uttar Pradesh police used the hashtag to warn netizens of the perils of opening links that they are not familiar with. They have used the hashtag in a very interesting way that has been doing rounds on the internet.

The police have taken to the micro-blogging site to spread awareness about cybersecurity. They creatively used one of the popular sci-fi series by Netflix, 'The Stranger Things'. The series premiered its fourth season on Friday. Moreover, after it was released it has become the top trend on Twitter. And so the UP police used the hashtag to put out a post, "Clicking on ‘Stranger Links ' may lead to #StrangerThings", read the caption.

Police authorities spread awareness through internet

The creative post has won the hearts of many on the internet. Such trending and funny tweets by the police have become frequent in recent years. Police in several states like Maharashtra and Assam use social media to warn against engaging in criminal activity. Previously, Mumbai Police creatively used the name of a few Hindi films to share what to do while driving. No denying the fact Mumbai Police creatively grabbed the attention of many by putting humor in their post.

Recently, UP police arrested a man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for performing dangerous stunts for the sake of his social media followers. The man was seen performing dangerous stunts on the roads using cars. The Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar shared the video, where one can see a young man standing on two white SUVs, flexing his muscles, while he was trying to recreate the entry of Ajay Devgn in the 'Golmaal Again' title track.

Image: Twitter/@Uppolice