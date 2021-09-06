US Cafe Turns WiFi Password Into Math Equation To Stop People From Misusing Free Internet

In a bid to curb the problem of free Wifi usage by customers without ordering food, a Texas Cafe invented an interesting strategy. It is a common scenario where food joints offer free WiFi in order to lure customers, but often many just enjoy the free data from outside the restaurants and do not order food, which is obviously annoying for the owners. Hence, San Antonio-based cafe Yaya's Thai owner came up with an innovative idea that attempts to stop "free-loaders" from using the internet.

This is the Wifi password at a local Thai restaurant. I’m determined to join their network… https://t.co/F8t30HY6pt pic.twitter.com/jqHT6jRodY — OddStuffMagazine (@OddStuffMag) October 27, 2016

Interestingly, the owner put up a sign saying Free Wifi but with a complex equation, which only a mathematician can solve. This was an engaging way to limit the number of people who flocked outside the food joint just to access free WiFi. Yaya's did not completely take away the WiFi service but put up an enhanced method to stem the users.

A visitor shares his experience

A resident of San Antonio visited the cafe and tried to solve the equation. Later, he took to Reddit to explain and discuss that the equation was indeed a complicated one. He shared the equation on Twitter to reach for math experts who could come up with an answer.

The picture of the Cafe was posted on the microblogging site Twitter by Odd Stuff Magazine on October 27, 2016. The old picture has resurfaced on the internet and grabbed netizens' attention. As a part of a larger "funny images post," OddStuff captioned this picture, "This is the Wi-Fi password at a local Thai restaurant. I am determined to join their network."

Quirky passwords are a viral trend

Of late, unusual wifi passwords have become a trend. This is usually because youngsters lurk around the stores or food joints in the thirst for inexpensive browsing on the internet. However, as experts suggest, this is highly unsafe.

Free WiFi usage could lead to a hacked system

As per internet security expert BullGuard, using free WiFi in coffee shops or internet cafes to check mails, or scroll through Facebook could allow hackers into the system. "Free Wi-Fi hotspots are vulnerable to so-called ‘channelling’ attackers - hackers who establish unauthorised access points alongside legitimate Wi-Fi services to steal user names and passwords," say experts at BullGuard. However, some methods ensure safe scrolling, for instance: As suggested by BullGuard, always look for the following signs when in need to access public wifi:

It is safe if users are forbidden from accessing the control panel settings or installing programs.

It is a positive sign if the computer requires a log-in to start the session.

It is a thumbs up if the taskbar is uncluttered and free of strange applications. (Unusual toolbars within browser windows are a tell-tale sign of a spyware-riddled PC.)

Image: Unsplash/representative