US: California-based Officer Uses Mobile To Rescue 11 Baby Ducks From Storm Drain

A California animal control officer with her presence of mind saved a group of baby ducklings from a storm drain. The rescue story of the ducklings was shared by Hayward Police Department on their Facebook account. The post described how 11 ducklings who fell into a storm drain were rescued and reunited with their mama duck. The post has gone viral on social media with netizens praising the officer for saving the animals.

Baby ducks rescued

According to the post, a mama duck and her 11 ducklings were walking around a college campus when the ducklings fell into a drain. After losing the children, the mama duck began to quack loudly which caught the attention of people passing by on the road. Chabot College Maintenance and Operations staff arrived to remove the grate but they were unable to reach them as the babies were stuck deeper into the pipes.

The post further mentioned that Hayward Animal Control Officer Susan Perez who had the experience of rescuing animals from storm drains arrived to rescue the animals. She used mama duck sounds from her phone to draw them closer to her. She was then able to rescue the babies from the storm drain and then she reunited the ducklings with their mama duck.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has gathered more than 700 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "What a wonderful officer. Way to go." Another individual commented, "Hero!!!! Glad mama got her babies back." Another person wrote, "Go Officer Perez!!! Not all heroes wear capes."

Meanwhile, a post shared by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on its Facebook page described how a visually impaired and deaf dog was rescued from a drainage pipe after it got stuck there. The crew worked for hours to free the dog from the pipe. The rescue story has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the good work of the rescue team.

(Image Credits: HaywardPoliceDept/Facebook)

