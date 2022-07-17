US: Couple Offer Birthday Cake To Musician Who Performed At Their Wedding; Watch

While many couples aspire to be the centre of attention on their wedding day, a couple in New York decided to do something unique and heartfelt for the musician performing at their wedding. In a heartwarming gesture, the couple decided to give a cake to the musician performing at the wedding as it was his birthday.

Sharing the heartwarming video on his Instagram profile, musician Joseph Solomon thanked the couple for their beautiful gesture. The musician wrote in the caption, "Last week, Derek Fordjour and Alexis Johara asked me to sing at their wedding in the next few days. Unfortunately, their original singer got COVID. At first, I was reluctant because I wanted to just stay home and celebrate my birthday. But, I am so glad I decided to take the call. Thank you again, Derek and Alexis. This meant so much to me. Congrats again to you two!"

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being shared, the video has received over 4.55 lakh likes and more than 3.8 million views.

Internet says "super thoughtful"

"Aweeee!! Love this," commented one user. "There’s always room to celebrate more… to love more… to make room for more. And they, with their hearts of gold, made room for YOU!" wrote another user.

"That was super thoughtful," one other user wrote.

Cecily Alexa, the musician who was unable to perform, also commented under the post appreciating the couple, "Aww this is so beautiful! Derek and Alexis are the best! I was the original vocalist for their wedding! I was so sad to tell them I had Covid and couldn’t make it. But I’m so happy that you could do it! I love your voice!"