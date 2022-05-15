US: Couple Plans To Permanently Live On Cruise Ships As It Makes 'financial Sense'

A couple from Seattle find it financially sensible to live on a cruise ship as they put their home on sale and got retired early. Angelyn Burk has developed a bond with the open sea since she first travelled by a cruise in 1992. So, when she got married to the seafarer Richard, the couple planned annual cruise trips around the globe.

The couple, in their 50s, learned they could live the rest of their lives springing from one cruise ship to another, for as little as $43 each a day. 53-year-old Angelyn, an accountant, found out that their savings and the sale of their Seattle residence could help them live their dream lifestyle. The couple left their jobs and their yet-to-be-sold home and set out for their sailing journey.

Living on a cruise permanently makes "financial sense", says Angelyn

The duo dreamt, since contemplating retirement from 2021, of carrying their sailing journey in such a way to 'never stepping down on land again.' Angelyn told 7News, “Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older". She added that the couple loved to travel and were searching for a way – to continuously travel in their retirement – that made "financial sense.”

The couple went on their first cruise in May 2021. The couple lived with friends or relatives between cruises whenever they had no option but to sleep on land. "I believe this is achievable for the everyday cruiser, but it does take effort," Burk said. He also added that the couple planned their next cruise in advance.