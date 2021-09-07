US Couple Uses 'Beer Boy' To Walk Down Aisle Instead Of 'flower Girl' At Wedding; Watch

As Brides and grooms, these days challenge notions with new trends to make the D-Day a memorable one that the couple and their families can cherish, in an attempt to ensure that the guests are a part of such a legendary wedding, this couple from the US replaced the traditional flower girl with a "beer boy" to walk the bride down the aisle.

In what seems to be far from a traditional wedding ceremony, groom Brendan appointed a 'beer boy' to hand out cold beverages and shower flower petals over the guests seated at the wedding venue. Brenden posted the video of his summer-themed nuptials where a man can be seen handing out chilled canned beer to the revellers and sprinkling flowers on them. He is dressed in a sky blue floral shirt and beach shorts. The crowd seems to thoroughly enjoy the amped-up festivity.

'Beer boy' replaces flower girl at this wedding

Every religion has its own set of traditions when it comes to weddings. Every family member of the bride and the groom is often handed important duties that they need to perform. One such is the duty of a flower girl at a Christian wedding. It is usually the smallest member of the bride or groom's extended family, who is handed this cute responsibility. Traditionally, this little girl or boy kick starts the ceremony. However, in this particular wedding, the little person was replaced by a much grown-up man, who gathered an equal amount of applause by the sea of guests.

Brenden and his bride-to-be thought it would be hilarious and surprising to get their friend to stroll down the aisle. So, their man did, he hanged an ice-loaded esky down his neck and walked bare-footed down the aisle passing out beers to the friends and family. He also showered cute pink flower petals on the guests. Cheers and laughter flooded the ceremony. Take a look at the video:

Best man leaves netizens in splits

According to LadBible, Brenden posted the video of his friend on TikTok and captioned it "Best Mate ever." The video was reshared on Youtube by The RealShots and as expected, the internet wasn't ready for it. More importantly because as Brendan's friend trotted down the aisle, the band bust out a very NSFW and non-traditional song with very mournful lyrics that goes "skeet skeet goddamn!"

Viewers were left in splits after watching the cute yet hilarious video. "OMG I wasn't even ready for it," one wrote on YouTube. "This is going to get viral," anticipated another. The video garnered over 7,626 views and 284 likes on YouTube.

Image: @BrendenDekemp/TikTok