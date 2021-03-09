US Firefighter Administers CPR On Baby While Climbing Down Ladder; Video Resurfaces

A firefighter in Ohio, US has taken the internet by storm once again for saving an unresponsive child by performing CPR while coming down the ladder during a rescue operation several years ago. His team was dispatched to the emergency summon at Hebble Ave. in Fairborn, where a household was caught ablaze. According to the incredible footage, which was shared by Fairborn Fire Department History on its official Facebook handle, the two responders Bob Swick and Scott Lewis were assigned with a task to douse the fire on March 9 in 2002, and they evacuated a baby named Chelsea from the building storey which was slowly being engulfed by ravaging flames. The incident was shared worldwide, earning the two first responders immense repsect and pride.

During their rescue mission, the first responders frantically searched for the toddler, with one of them disappearing in the thick toxic plumes of smokes as the mother waited anxiously below the impacted building structure. Swick, who managed to get the baby Chelsea safely out of the charring storey, handed her to his partner Lewis’ arms. As he descended the ladder Lewis noticed that the infant was unconscious. Ripping his mask off, distraught at the baby’s unresponsiveness, Lewis started resuscitating the baby in order to revive her. Desperate to save the baby’s life, the first responder kept blowing on infant’s face performing CPR and repeatedly checking her heartbeat. All this while, he was also descending the ladder in the risky endeavour. Eventually, the ‘hero’ firefighter was able to save the child’s life, who was later rushed to the hospital where she recovered and came home within a week. The inspiring story was widey shared across US tabloids, and digital platforms and news outlets.

The 'true heroes'

The firefighters were greatly appreciated for safely evacuating the kid and saving her life. The incident had sparked a discussion around the potential of CPR, a medical skill that comes handy in helping revive the unconscious during emergency situations. Occurred in May 2002 the incident left lasting impact on many as a child's life was saved due to vigilance of a first responder. Now this is what call a real hero! The skills the heart the strength! Firefighters are in a class of their own. My respects to all the firefighters,” a commenter had lauded. “Excellent Bob Swick & Scott Lewis for a littles life saved!! Whoohoo,” another had said, applauding the responders. “Now these guys are true heroes, not sporting stars,” one other said. Meanwhile, another had thanked the firefighters, saying, “We know that these men and women are always on call and do a awesome job.”