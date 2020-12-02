US: Locals, Cops Join Drive-by Birthday Celebrations For Boy Who Lost Parents To COVID-19

In a heartwarming gesture, community members and law enforcement agencies in Texas united to organize, a special parade for a little boy who had lost both his parents to COVID-19. The request for the unique celebration was made by the family of the five-year-old who urged people of San Antonio to turn up for the birthday of Raiden Gonzalez. Photos and videos of the celebrations, which also included cops driving in, are now doing a round of the internet.

One of the videos shows multiple cars driving past Raiden’s house. In addendum to normal residents, cars from the San Antonio Police department and fire trucks from San Antonio Fire Department could also be seen joining in the special drive-thru celebrations. The 22 second video also features a few of them handling over presents, sweets and balloon to the little boy.

Last month, Raiden’s family had started a GoFundMe page asking for funds to arrange the funeral of the little kid. In their request, they had also appealed to the locals to make his birthday special. Soon after sharing, the request touched the hearts of thousands of people who not only poured in monetary support but also gathered around his house to wish him on his special day.

Read: Coleman, No. 17 Texas Beat Indiana 66-44 To Reach Maui Final

Read: Texas Virus Spread Even Puts Desert Artist Hub Marfa On Edge

COVID-19 cases surge in Texas

As per AP, Texas surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients December 1 for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak as the pandemic's spread threatened the Big Bend region near the desert artist hub of Marfa, where tourists continued visiting and officials urged people to stay home. The rising number of cases near the remote West Texas border is but another example of how the virus is now spreading into places that ducked previous surges but are now ensnared by its long-reaching tentacles and confronted with its wide-ranging challenges.

Texas reported more than 15,000 new cases Tuesday, smashing the previous single-day record. State health officials attributed at least some of the spike to a lag in reporting over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but doctors and local leaders still say they're trending in the wrong direction.

Read: Ntambwe Leaves No. 17 Texas Tech After Only 3 Games Played

Read: Texas Virus Spread Even Puts Desert Artist Hub Marfa On Edge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.