US Man Arrested For Hiding 52 Lizards And Snakes Inside His Clothes

A weird story that is terrifying and interesting at the same time is going viral over the internet. A US man was nabbed by the Customs and Protection officers when they found 52 reptiles, including 43 horned lizards and nine snakes.

It was found that the man had both snakes and lizards hidden inside his jacket and pant when he was driving a truck at the San Ysidro border, reported AP.

The man was seized by the U.S. border agents at around 3 a.m. in the morning when the man tried to smuggle these reptiles in the early hours of the day, hoping to get away without any checkings. Agents found 52 live reptiles tied in small bags "which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area.” From all the nine snakes and 43 horned lizards seized by the agents, some of the species were considered endangered.

'Smugglers will try every possible way': CBP officers in San Diego

The officers at the border stated that these smugglers will try every possible way to get their products across the borders. The officers added that in this case, the man is ready to bring these reptiles into the US without taking care of their health. The man, who was reported to be around 30-year-old, was arrested for smuggling the live animals, while his vehicle and the reptiles were seized. He was later sent to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

"On this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US., without taking care for the health and safety of the animals. CBP enforces hundreds of laws at the border for more than 40 different government agencies, in part to help stop smuggling attempts like these which can lead to trafficking of possibly endangered species,” stated Sydney Aki, CPB Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

