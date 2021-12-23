US: Man Gives A Tour Of His 75 Square Feet New York Apartment In Viral Video | WATCH

An apartment in New York has become an internet sensation for its tiny size. AJ Webber, the owner of the apartment has posted a video on social media giving netizens a tour of his Manhattan home which has a living space of about 75 square feet, New York Post reported. The video, initially posted on Tiktok, has gone viral on the internet and has even surfaced on YouTube.

AJ Webber started the video by saying, “Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York. Whatever your expectations are, lower them.”

Webber then opens the door of his apartment and starts showing around, beginning with a mirror and a washbasin. He showed a small shelf space for food with one bowl and one plate. Webber has two beds in the house, one of them being a bunk bed and a queen-sized bed on the bottom. Even though in the video, it appeared that there was no gas stove in the kitchen, it had a microwave oven and a mini-fridge. In his house, the man has also managed to keep his electric piano.

Siblings turn double-decker bus into luxury home

Earlier in November, three siblings of Ireland turned an old double-decker bus into a luxury home, reported Mirror. According to a report by the British national daily tabloid, the three siblings - Anna McCarthy, 28, Thomas, 26, and Rachel, 24 - who are farmers by profession, spent €30,000 to renovate the old bus. The siblings had purchased the giant vehicle for €2,500 in September 2020 and started the renovation of the project in December, last year.

The siblings told Mirror that they got the idea from one of their friends who had made a similar renovation with a single-storey bus. Thomas stated that the bus was left idle for three months after the purchase and they started the project in December. Thomas revealed that the trio loved to renovate the old items with quirky ideas, which resulted in the renovation of such a stunning giant vehicle.

