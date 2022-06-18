US Man Orders Food In Fluent Tamil At Indian Restaurant, Owner Serves Him Food For Free

People are seldom served food free of cost and that too just for fluency in a particular language. Recently, a Youtuber from the US spoke flawless Tamil while ordering food at an Indian restaurant. The owner was so amazed that he decided to serve the man food for free. He shared the video on YouTube, where he was seen talking in the Tamil language. The video has since gone viral on the internet.

The video shows YouTuber flawlessly speaking in Tamil while he hails from New York and is seen visiting various Indian restaurants. Sharing the video he wrote, "I've been fascinated with the Tamil language ever since I learned that it is one of the world's oldest languages still in use. Spoken in both India and Sri Lanka it's quite rare in America, but I was able to find some restaurants in and around New York City that are run by Tamil speakers, and here's what happened when I tried ordering in this ancient and beautiful but extremely challenging language".

The incident left the owner of the restaurant nostalgic. Anyone who lives abroad nation and in a different culture than their own often appreciates seeing or hearing anything that reminds them of home. The video has garnered around 4 lakh views and numbers are increasing.

Netizens say, 'It is absolutely mind blowing'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The video has accumulated around 108K likes and has prompted many to express thier views. "Learning languages like this is breaking the language barrier and bringing people together despite their differences! it's amazing to see the effort you put into making others smile", a user wrote. Another user said, "This guy is a genius. Learning their language shows so much respect for their people everyone appreciates it, it's beautiful to see". The third user expressed, "I like how he respects and honors the culture through his normal conversations and create awareness."

Image: Unsplash/Representative