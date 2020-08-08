US Man Breaks Into Bank To Steal Hand Sanitiser Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A 39-year-old man, identified as Mark Gray, who lives in Iowa, has been charged with theft. According to reports, on August 8, the police responded to a distress call from the Security National Bank early morning when staff found a shattered glass door. With the novel coronavirus which has taken over the entire globe, demand for hand sanitisers has been increasing.

Man breaks into bank to steal sanitizer

Reports suggest that the man has been responsible for a series of burglaries. He has been taken into custody by the Sioux City Police Department. According to the press reports which have been released by the Police Department, on the morning of August 4, they went to probe a burglary complaint at a counselling center. However, they found nothing missing later.

Read: Ex-librarian, Bookseller Get Home Detention In Library Theft

Later they got another complaint from a local eatery. They were told that a glass has been broken. However, during the investigation of this particular case, they came to know that Gray was associated with all the previous incidents. He has been charged for burglarising all three businesses and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on three counts of 3rd degree Burglary.

Read: Navi Mumbai Complainant's Wife Held For Rs 4.07 Lakh Theft

Few days back another case of theft came to notice. A former librarian and a bookseller pleaded guilty in the theft of rare books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in a years-long scheme. She was sentenced to lengthy terms of home detention and probation by an Allegheny County judge who cited the coronavirus in sparing them time behind bars. Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket sentenced 56-year-old John Schulman to four years of home confinement with electronic monitoring and ordered him to pay more than $55,700 in restitution to people who unwittingly purchased stolen books. Schulman said he has already made restitution of more than $100,000.

Read: 2 Apprehended For Burglary In Southwest Delhi

Also Read: China Rejects US Claim Of Attempted Vaccine Theft As 'smearing And Scapegoating'

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.