US Presidential Debate: Politicos Say 'choice Is Clear' After Final Trump-Biden Showdown

Final US presidential debate divided into 15-minute segments accrued some mixed reactions from both Republican and Democratic sides of the political parties.

As the US President Donald Trump and his Democratic political rival Joe Biden squared off in Nashville for the final presidential debate divided into 15-minute segments that involved topics such as coronavirus pandemic, North Korea, healthcare, systemic racism, and more, it accrued some mixed reactions from both Republican and Democratic side of the political parties. The event was moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, who won quite positive reactions as the first black lady to serve as a presidential debate moderator since Carole Simpson’s times in 1992. 

Compared to the last Presidential debate that had left the contenders and the allies in despair due to chaotic responses and mudslinging that US lawmakers termed as the “world’s worst debate in history”, the second presidential face-off witnessed US president Trump as more "distilled". In fact, admiring Trump and Biden's debate moderators’ performance, in particular, Chris Wallace, moderator of the first debate declared NBC's Kristen Welker as the winner on US television Fox. 

American pollster opines debate 'optimistic'

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appreciated Trump’s composed responses, saying that Biden couldn’t “run out the clock”, meanwhile, executive VP of Trump’s organization Trump’s son Eric shared the political polls showing Donald Trump winning with sweeping 68 percent. Biden stood at 38 percent. Republicans called Trump’s performance as “effortless” and not as toxic as the first one. Dems appreciated Trump’s behaviour but said he “didn’t move the needle.” American pollster, Kellyanne Conway called the debate as “hopeful and optimistic”, but unconvinced about Biden’s responses, she attacked his performance calling him negative and backward-looking. "You had 8 years and didn't do it,” Conway added. 

Republicans found Biden as dishonest about some of his positions, referring to Biden's son Hunter's business dealings with China, Russia. Commentator Ann Coulter said she was “amazed" at the debate about Trump’s performance but conservative Rod Dreher disagreed, saying, the debate hadn’t changed the minds of the people. Meanwhile, the Sandy Hook shooting survivor ridiculed Trump saying that the “least racist person” blamed China multiple times in the debate, further adding that Trump boasted of his own unsubstantiated recovery.

