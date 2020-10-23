US Presidential Debate: Politicos Say 'choice Is Clear' After Final Trump-Biden Showdown

As the US President Donald Trump and his Democratic political rival Joe Biden squared off in Nashville for the final presidential debate divided into 15-minute segments that involved topics such as coronavirus pandemic, North Korea, healthcare, systemic racism, and more, it accrued some mixed reactions from both Republican and Democratic side of the political parties. The event was moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, who won quite positive reactions as the first black lady to serve as a presidential debate moderator since Carole Simpson’s times in 1992.

Compared to the last Presidential debate that had left the contenders and the allies in despair due to chaotic responses and mudslinging that US lawmakers termed as the “world’s worst debate in history”, the second presidential face-off witnessed US president Trump as more "distilled". In fact, admiring Trump and Biden's debate moderators’ performance, in particular, Chris Wallace, moderator of the first debate declared NBC's Kristen Welker as the winner on US television Fox.

Read: NBC's Welker Sharp In First Turn As Debate Moderator

Read: US Presidential Debate 2020: Fact-checking 5 Claims Made By Trump, Biden During Face-off

American pollster opines debate 'optimistic'

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appreciated Trump’s composed responses, saying that Biden couldn’t “run out the clock”, meanwhile, executive VP of Trump’s organization Trump’s son Eric shared the political polls showing Donald Trump winning with sweeping 68 percent. Biden stood at 38 percent. Republicans called Trump’s performance as “effortless” and not as toxic as the first one. Dems appreciated Trump’s behaviour but said he “didn’t move the needle.” American pollster, Kellyanne Conway called the debate as “hopeful and optimistic”, but unconvinced about Biden’s responses, she attacked his performance calling him negative and backward-looking. "You had 8 years and didn't do it,” Conway added.

Republicans found Biden as dishonest about some of his positions, referring to Biden's son Hunter's business dealings with China, Russia. Commentator Ann Coulter said she was “amazed" at the debate about Trump’s performance but conservative Rod Dreher disagreed, saying, the debate hadn’t changed the minds of the people. Meanwhile, the Sandy Hook shooting survivor ridiculed Trump saying that the “least racist person” blamed China multiple times in the debate, further adding that Trump boasted of his own unsubstantiated recovery.

Beautiful, patriotic and unifying close by @JoeBiden - well worth your time. He won #Debate2020 and he will win the presidency. #vote pic.twitter.com/0R8mgUccfs — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 23, 2020

I don’t know why @JoeBiden thinks he can continue to lie about this.



He wants to ban fracking and end all fossil fuels like coal too.



Kentucky is watching, and so are many other states. #Debate2020 https://t.co/qdshgBd3jf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump falsely accused 5 Black and brown teens — known as the “Central Park 5” — of rape. He even paid for this full-page ad to publicly call for their executions! ALL of them were exonerated 20 years ago and Trump has NEVER admitted this racist failure! #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/oMj9wXFczr — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 23, 2020

I just came on to “like” all of the comments laughing at Biden insisting there was a #RepublicanCongress holding back criminal justice reform during Obama’s Administration.



Anyone with access to Google knows that’s a lie. #Debate2020 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 23, 2020

Biden: “Kids were ripped from their parents’ arms—separated—& now they can’t find over 500 sets of their parents. And those kids are alone—nowhere to go. It’s criminal.”



Trump: “They’re in facilities that are so clean.”



America, the choice is clear. #Debate2020 #VoteBidenHarris pic.twitter.com/9S4OjHvu2F — Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@deanofdublin) October 23, 2020

These questions are lib-diculous. “President Trump, knowing that humanity will end in 5 yrs due to white supremacy and global warming, how can we fight the gender wage gap while not validating that antifa is a real thing?”#Debates2020 #DebateTonight #debate #Debate2020 #debates — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 23, 2020

If we don’t speak up and start challenging environmental racism, not only is it going to cut life expectancy of Black and Brown kids, but it will cut life expectancy of EVERY child. @JoeBiden raised this inequality and he’s right — We ALL deserve clean air and water! #Debate2020 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 23, 2020

Did I hear this right: #Trump: “They want to knock down buildings and build new ones with little tiny windows.” #Debate2020 — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) October 23, 2020

How pathetic is it that Trump made Biden look like an environmentalist for acknowledging fossil fuels won’t last forever. That’s this race in a nutshell. #Debate2020 — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) October 23, 2020

Golfing a terrible idea when we desperately need to pass a major coronavirus relief bill to help millions of people who are suffering. #COVID19 #debates #Debate2020 (HT @sfpelosi) https://t.co/q10xbODdeb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 23, 2020

I sit on @JoeBiden's Climate Engagement Advisory Council, and I know Joe cares about our communities and our earth. Under a #BidenHarris2020 administration, we will address Climate Change and invest in renewable energy to create clean good-paying jobs. #Debate2020 — Deb Haaland (@Deb4CongressNM) October 23, 2020

All Trump is doing tonight is lying more slowly. — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) October 23, 2020

Somehow the “least racist person” blamed China + the Chinese for this virus multiple times in the debate tonight.



And yet this man (the most powerful man in the world, the smartest man the biggest man) has not mitigated the virus. But boasts of his own recovery.



God be with us. — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 23, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump excels at communicating directly to the American people.



Joe Biden communicates to the DC Beltway chattering class.



This was a WIN for Trump & a great final debate for @TeamTrump heading into the final campaign stretch 🇺🇸 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 23, 2020

Read: Trump: Biden Gave Typical Politician Debate Answer

Read: US Presidential Debate: Donald Trump Says 'will Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Soon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.