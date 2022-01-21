Last Updated:

US Teen Solves Rubik's Cube Blindfolded In Record Time, Breaks Own Guinness World Record

A Guinness World Record (GWR) record is set for solving Rubik's cube blindfolded by a teenager named Tommy Cheery who is from the United States.

Rubik's Cube

Image: @tommycherry11111/Instagram


A Guinness World Record (GWR) record is set for solving Rubik's cube blindfolded by a teenager named Tommy Cheery who is from the United States. Tommy broke his own record by solving the cube in just 14.67 seconds at the World Cubing Association's (WCA) Florida Fall 2021 competition in December 2021. Earlier the teenager set the record in August 2021 with 15.27 seconds.

According to Guinness World Record, Tommy stated that having the world record feels incredible and when he initially broke the world record, it was a terrific feeling to know that all of his hard work had finally paid off. He further said that he thanks all of the help he has received from his friends, family and other acquaintances. Talking about his journey, he said that on July 30, 2015, he learned how to solve a cube for the first time. Then, it took him a few weeks to memorise all of the methods so that he could solve the cube without a tutorial's help.

Tommy started solving Rubik's Cube blindfolded in early 2016

Tommy set his sights on solving Rubik's Cube blindfolded in early 2016 after polishing his solving skills. He said that he wanted to be able to solve a cube blindfolded since he first started cubing, according to Guinness World Record. His first successful blindfolded solve took about 8 minutes, but with a lot of practice and learning new techniques, he grew faster. Tommy enjoyed solving Rubik's Cubes while blindfolded, but it wasn't until he saw that his solving speed was near to the world record. 

He claimed that the world record is not something he had in mind until around two years ago, according to Guinness World Record. Despite twice breaking the world record, Tommy has no desire to stop. He said that there is still an opportunity for development, and he is going to do blindfold Rubik's cube again.

Enthusiastic about the records

Talking about the world record, he said that the most crucial piece of advice he can give is to be enthusiastic about the records anyone wants to pursue, according to Guinness World Record. He claims that it takes a long time to get to the point where people can break these records, and they should not get discouraged if their progress seems slow. Guinness World Record shared a video on YouTube featuring Tommy solving the Rubik's Cube in 14.67 seconds.

