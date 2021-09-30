US Woman Charged $11 For Crying During Surgery, Bill Named It As 'brief Emotion'

It is very obvious to feel nervous in any kind of surgery, people even cry out of anxiety but have you ever heard people are being charged due to crying during a surgery? A bizarre incident came to light when a US woman stated that she was charged for crying during her mole removal surgery. The woman posted a piece of evidence on Twitter, claiming that she was charged $11. This incident went instantly popular and has sparked debate on social media in which people are expressing their views on the matter.

The US woman who shared the incident on Twitter goes by the name Midge under the account @mxmclain. She had uploaded a medical receipt which she was handed after her simple mole removal operation, which shows that the total cost of the operation is $234 which has been added up with other services provided to her. In the bill, it is shown that the medical operators have charged her with ‘Physician service’, ‘Surgical service’ along with the term ‘Brief emotion’. This has been charged for her crying during the procedure. Though her actual operation charge is $223, her ‘Brief emotion’ costed her more.

Take a look at the bill issued for Woman crying during surgery :

Woman surgery treatment bill went viral

Since the US woman uploaded the snapshot of the surgery treatment bill, the post has received more than 1,40,300 likes with 10.84k retweets. People have flooded the comment section with various remarks and experiences. One of the Twitter users commented, “96127 - Brief Emotional-Behavioral Assessment Up to $25 per assessment, 4 times per year. Docs are using this to pad bills to increase revenue. I'd make a huge stink over this.” While another wrote by sharing the experience, “I had a mole removed, asked Dr “will it hurt when anaesthetic wears off?” She replied” what anaesthetic?” And promptly snipped it off with what looked like kitchen scissors! I couldn’t scream, my kids were behind the curtain”. And the third said, “Was the $2 discount for crying pretty?”

(Image: Twitter/ @mxmclain)