Zuberi the hornbill goes on a 'seal quest', video leaves netizens overjoyed | Watch

As a part of Oregon’ zoo animal walk initiative, Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest. The one-minute-long video documents the hornbill’s journey as he makes a tour of the aquarium. Shared by Oregon zoo on twitter, the video is now doing rounds of the internet.

In the much-liked clip, Zuberi could be seen excitedly walking towards the aquarium as his caretakers walking close by. Further in the clip, the zealous bird could be seen cowing as soon as he sees the seal. Although excited in the beginning, the bird stops a few inches ahead from the glass screen for its treats.

The camera then focuses on the seal that could be seen equally curious. The clip finally ends by showing the adorable bird continuing its daily routine where it could be seeing digging out worms from ground and eating them before running out of the frame.

Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest pic.twitter.com/p5qNY6Eozq — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) July 30, 2020

Winning hearts

Zuberi has won everybody’s heart with the video being viewed over 134 thousand times. In addition, it has also garnered a lot of comments from people. One user wondered, “How/why don’t they fly away? Are they just used to being around the caretakers and staying near them?" while another Keeping a dinosaur entertained... like you do... normally. Yet another comment read, “I love that seal poking its head in the bottom corner! I love these zoo animal walks!" “By ancient zoo tradition, that seal must now get a tour of the zoo', wrote another.

This seals the deal for me. pic.twitter.com/ZllauETF7T — Teresa Pesek (@TeresaPesek) July 30, 2020

You guys should always have a camera on this seal, call it 'seal TV' lol - They're always curious about what's on the other side of the glass... #thursdaymorning #ThursdayMotivation — Amanda Nicole (@AmandaNicole487) July 30, 2020

Seals are the dogs of the sea 💙 pic.twitter.com/HuL5MPJQ5f — TJ 💟⚖️ (@Teej_Hollis) July 31, 2020

The first time I saw one of those in a zoo I was dumbfounded. I’ve always loved birds how come I never knew about them?!? If anyone doubts that birds are dinosaurs just check this critter out! — Hail Robonia (@HailRobonia) July 30, 2020

this is blatant bird propaganda. those zookeepers are clearly running in terror. — food cook (@UncleGravyBoat) July 31, 2020

