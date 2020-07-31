Zuberi the hornbill goes on a 'seal quest', video leaves netizens overjoyed | Watch

Last Updated:

As a part of Oregon’ zoo animal walk initiative, Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest. The one-minute-long video documents the hornbill’s journey.

As a part of Oregon’ zoo animal walk initiative, Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest. The one-minute-long video documents the hornbill’s journey as he makes a tour of the aquarium. Shared by Oregon zoo on twitter, the video is now doing rounds of the internet.  

In the much-liked clip, Zuberi could be seen excitedly walking towards the aquarium as his caretakers walking close by. Further in the clip, the zealous bird could be seen cowing as soon as he sees the seal. Although excited in the beginning, the bird stops a few inches ahead from the glass screen for its treats.

The camera then focuses on the seal that could be seen equally curious. The clip finally ends by showing the adorable bird continuing its daily routine where it could be seeing digging out worms from ground and eating them before running out of the frame.

Winning hearts 

Zuberi has won everybody’s heart with the video being viewed over 134 thousand times. In addition, it has also garnered a lot of comments from people.  One user wondered, “How/why don’t they fly away? Are they just used to being around the caretakers and staying near them?" while another Keeping a dinosaur entertained... like you do... normally. Yet another comment read, “I love that seal poking its head in the bottom corner! I love these zoo animal walks!" “By ancient zoo tradition, that seal must now get a tour of the zoo', wrote another.

