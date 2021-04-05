Video: 3,281 Drones Take Over Skies In China Setting World Record For 'most UAVs In Air'

In a bid to celebrate the brand’s arrival in China, Hyundai’s luxury vehicle brand Genesis on March 29 used 3,281 drones to create its logo over Shanghai’s skyline. According to a press release, the company has set a new Guinness World Record for “the Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously”. A YouTube video also showed a picture of the Genesis logo formation, along with some additional drone formations, including a hand, two of the company’s car and a double helix.

The clip shows the drones first forming the iconic Genesis grille. From that drones, slowly they formed patterns while blinking their lights in a way to resemble a car’s LED highlights. Within moments, the grill then turned into the front-perspective view of the car and it eventually turned into the two newly unveiled car models- G80 and the GV80.

Previous drone records

Genesis’ new world record is a significant improvement over the previous record-holder, Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology. Back in September 2020, the company flew 3,051 drones, which in turn smashed a record set by a 2,200 drone performance in Russia. Intel, which is known for drone light shows, also last claimed the record with 2,066 drones flying over Folsom, California in July 2018.

Meanwhile, it worth noting that several big companies are using drones not only for advertising but for other purposes as well. Some firms are even attempting hands-free delivery of goods through drones, including food and parcels. Genesis’ recent event also shows how much drone shows have advanced in just a few years and how could they easily fuel competition among companies determined to put on robotic extravaganzas.

(Image: @genesis_eu_pr/Twitter)