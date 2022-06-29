Video Of 4-year-old's Impressive Skills On Skateboard Amazes Internet; WATCH

Kids are known for their excitement in learning new skills and putting those learnings into use. The manner in which children display their talents is pleasing for a vast section of viewers on the internet. In one such video that is making headlines, a little boy from Russia's Moscow displayed incredible skateboarding skills, which will surely melt anybody's heart.

The viral video opens up to show skateboarding on the streets of Moscow in front of a crowd. The boy is four years and three months old, according to his Instagram bio and he already has a follower count of 115K. There are several more such entertaining videos shared on the account of the boy, which has contributed to his popularity and his followers count. The 4-year-old never fails to impress them with his adorable antics and talents.

Netizens impressed by video of child skateboarding

The video has become a talking point as it collected 48.7K views in just two days. There were over 3K likes on the post and multiple comments. Netizens were super impressed by the child's skateboarding skills and showered praises and love on him.

"Super pumped to see this! Young Dude is killing it!", a user expressed. Another netizen wrote, "He can be my second grandson. Lol". A person commented, "Wow !! Congrats little man".

Apart from this video of a young child, there are multiple videos on the internet showcasing the skills of toddlers. Earlier, a video of a toddler went viral where he can be seen recording himself singing 'happy birthday' to his grandmother. The boy's excitement while he recorded himself was just too good to miss.