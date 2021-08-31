Video Of Dog Reluctant To Leave The Beach Leaves Netizens In Splits; WATCH

In the area of social media, the internet is often flooded with animals' videos because of the numerous adorable activities they do that bring a smile to netizens' faces. We often see people taking to social media to share cute and funny videos of their pets. Such videos often lift one's mood quite instantly. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone viral on social media showing a pet dog reluctant to leave a beach. The video was originally shared on TikTok and it was re-shared on Instagram on Sunday, August 29. The text on the video reads, "Loves the beach and refused to leave!," [sic].

Have a look at the video here:

The short video clip shows opens to show a beach where a man is trying his best to get his pet dog to move but the latter seems to be reluctant to buzz. In an attempt to make the doge move, the man even tries to drag it but no no avail. However, when the man pretends to walk away, the dog suddenly gets up. These cute antics of the dog has left netizens in splits. Since being shared, a couple of days ago, the video has garnered more than 42,000 views and accumulated over 150 comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Don’t make me leave daaaad [sic]." "This is so awesome. Gotta love dogs [sic]," wrote another user. "I wish I could live at the beach lol haha [sic]," expressed a third. While sharing her views about dogs, a user wrote, "They're soooooooo smart. He's precious [sic]."

Here are some reactions by users:

Image Credits: @nextdoor/Instagram