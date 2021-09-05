An adorable video of a "grumpy bearded dog" is doing the rounds on social media. The video was first shared by a user on Reddit. The video has now become a social media hit. In the viral video, the woman is seen holding her companion in her hand and what is even more amusing is the way the dog barks at the camera.

Video of a ‘grumpy bearded’ dog makes people laugh

The 25-second video has garnered some great views and has received 41,000 upvotes. The post has attracted tons of comments from people, the user who shared the video captioned it as "grumpy bearded dog". People who came across the video dubbed the dog as a chicken. One user took to the comment section and said, "A chicken in a dog costume with a fake beard". While another user expressed an opinion and said, "No, it's just a dwarf old man who hasn't shaved in decades". Some users dropped a heart emoticon while some dropped a laughing emoji.

Video of two dogs cleaning the floor with owner goes viral

Earlier, in a similar incident, a funny video of dogs playing with the owner surfaced on social media platforms where two dogs were seen helping their owner mop the floor. In the viral clip, it was seen that two of the canine companions were jumping and running behind the owner in an attempt to hold the broom. The adorable video left netizens laughing and garnered a flood of comments and views. While sharing the post the owner captioned it as "You know who to call if you need your floors cleaning".

One user who saw the video said, "HAHA! I can't stop laughing". Another user, "Would love to have this fluffy and cute entertainment while cleaning". "I love the dogs", commented the third person.





(IMAGE: REDDIT/Stefanels)