Video Of Little School Girl Being Followed By A Goat Leaves Netizens In Awe; WATCH

Little gir was seen meandering through alleyways in a mountainous region while a goat strolling joyfully after its companion and following her in a viral video.

little girl

Image: Twitter/@DoctorAjayita


There are many positive videos on social media that attract a lot of attention but few would have the same impact on netizens as this viral video. It depicts a relatable and endearing moment of a girl and a goat. The 14-second video shows a goat following a young girl to school.

The short clip was shared by a Twitter user named, @DoctorAjayita. She wrote the caption, "Two friends going to school in #HimachalPradesh." The girl was seen meandering through alleyways in a lovely mountainous region in the brief footage. The goat strolling joyfully after its companion and following her to school.

Netizen love the girl and the goat

The video has gained approximately 20,000 views and 2300 likes. It has also invited a number of comments from the netizens. One user wrote, "Most beautiful place and lovely people. That's Himachal Pradesh. The company I work for has been running 2 units in Baddi and Katha for more than a decade now. They don't want to move anywhere else although the exemption period is long over."

Another comment read, "Mary had a little lamb.... Everywhere Mary went the lamb was sure to go... It reminds me of this rhyme." One other user commented, "Awwww hun this is so very cute and sweet."

Other viral videos of goats

A bizarre incident involving a goat shows a lady using her phone's front camera to capture a video with a tied-up goat in the backdrop. At first glance, the goat appears to be gently approaching her. However, it couldn't readily approach her because it was tethered.

On the goat's second approach to the woman, it appears as though the goat is attempting to assault her. The goat makes a third effort in a short second, leaping at the woman's head with its horns facing her. The video comes to a close at this point.

In another video, several goats are confined in a cage, with one of them extending its head from the centre of the bars and attempting to unlock the lock with its tongue. As the video progresses, the goat successfully unlocks it and rushes out of the cage with other goats.

Image: Twitter/@DoctorAjayita

