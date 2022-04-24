Video Of Otters Helping Each Other To Climb Wall Reminds Netizens Of Family's Importance

Viral videos featuring animals' antics are in abundance across the internet. Thought videos featuring pet favourites - cats and dogs garner more traction, time and again, unique videos featuring the lesser-known members of the animal kingdom set social media by storm. The latest entrant to the list, a video of a group of otters trying to climb a wall is winning netizens' hearts.

In the now-viral clip, a family of otters can be seen attempting to climb up a wall. When the video starts, three otters are already atop the wall, while they help out their fellow otters to climb up. As the video progresses, one of the otters on the wall can be seen biting one on the floor and dragging it up. And that's not it as the last member of the group kept prancing up and down to receive the rest's attention and in no time, the remaining otters dragged him up. The video was shared on Twitter by an IAS user Awanish Sharan.

The video shared by the IAS officer has undoubtedly struck a chord with netizens. The video was lauded for its attempt to explain the significance of family and teamwork. The video was shared under the caption, "That is the reason family is necessary (translated from Hindi)"

The video has accumulated a plethora of views ever since being shared on Twitter. The video has already garnered 341.5k views accompanied by likes and comments. "Excellent Team Work", a user wrote. "ab aap kisi bhi muskil me faste ho to pahele aapka pariwar hi aata hai aapko woh mushkil me se bahar nikalne k liye agar pariwar nahi hai to fir aapke dost kam aate hai woh bhi kisi swarth k bina...", a second user wrote. The third user wrote, "This also shows how humans have made it difficult for wildlife for their free movement..."

Image: Twitter/ @AwanishSharan