Canada: Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Highway Amid Traffic, Netizens Stunned

A video that has recently surfaced shows a small plane performing an emergency landing in the middle of the highway near Quebec City in Canada.

Canada: Plane makes emergency landing on highway amid traffic, netizens stunned

A video that has recently surfaced shows a small plane performing an emergency landing in the middle of the highway near Quebec City in Canada. The incident occurred on April 17 and the plane’s highway landing has left netizens stunned. People couldn't stop praising the pilot’s skills of handling an unusual situation. In the video, the small plane can be seen landing on the highway and then moving over to one side in an attempt to not impede traffic any more than necessary.

'Excellent Piloting'

The video was first shared on the social media platform Twitter. Take a look at the video below. Since being shared the video has already accumulated more than 1 million views, as well as almost 20 thousand likes. The video has also been retweeted by more than 7,000 people. Take a look at some of the comments by amazed netizens.

 

