Canada: Plane makes emergency landing on highway amid traffic, netizens stunned

A video that has recently surfaced shows a small plane performing an emergency landing in the middle of the highway near Quebec City in Canada. The incident occurred on April 17 and the plane’s highway landing has left netizens stunned. People couldn't stop praising the pilot’s skills of handling an unusual situation. In the video, the small plane can be seen landing on the highway and then moving over to one side in an attempt to not impede traffic any more than necessary.

'Excellent Piloting'

The video was first shared on the social media platform Twitter. Take a look at the video below. Since being shared the video has already accumulated more than 1 million views, as well as almost 20 thousand likes. The video has also been retweeted by more than 7,000 people. Take a look at some of the comments by amazed netizens.

🚨 Emergency landing of a small plane ✈ this morning around 10:00 AM, on "Highway 40" just outside of #Montreal, #Quebec, #Canada. pic.twitter.com/WCkk5L5aZ0 — Lauthfee Javier C. Alastair (@Lauthfee) April 16, 2020

In awe at how orderly all of this is. Everyone just calmly slows down, puts their four-ways on, merges smoothly to the left lane. You'd think there'd be more freaking out over the fact a PLANE LANDED ON THE HIGHWAY — ℳatt (@matttomic) April 16, 2020

Quebec drivers are honestly the smartest and best drivers in Canada. And pilots, apparently! Well done everyone! — Kyle (@FC_kyle) April 16, 2020

My favorite part is the car right behind the plane who turned on their hazard lights. — Hana (@Hananobira) April 16, 2020

Read: Scientists Make Major Discovery, Find Earth-like Exoplanet That Is 300 Light-years From Us

Read: ʻOumuamua Might Be A Remnant of A Dead Planet According To Researchers

Excellent piloting. There was an urgency to land between the overhead signs that required super fast decision making. Well done! — Matt Stone (@Stone45Matt) April 16, 2020

That pilot was as cool as a cucumber considering all the obstacles, I'd fly with him or her any day. — Nods (@nodsnwinks) April 16, 2020

Wow! Impressive skills. — Kelly The Snow Mexican🍩🏳️‍🌈 (@kpal65) April 16, 2020

Wow, well done — Josh Olszewicz (@CarpeNoctom) April 17, 2020

Read: NASA Finds Earth-size Habitable Zone Exoplanet Hidden In Early Kepler Observations

Read: Russia Releases New Footage Of Crashed Polish Plane

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.