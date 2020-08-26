Video Of Whale Twirling In Air Is The 'most Majestic Clip Ever', Netizens Stunned

A spectacular video that has emerged on the internet shows a breaching performance by a whale which stunned the father daughter duo on the boat. Uploaded by American Basketball player, Rex Chapman, the video captures a rare sight of the whale twirling in the air. According to the reports, the two people on the boat are Sean Russell and his 10 years old daughter Sarah who were cod fishing at the Conception bay in Newfoundland.

The 37 seconds short clip shows a whale coming out of water and twirling in the air, right behind Sarah. The first whale is followed by another one in a span of a few seconds. In the background, Russell can be heard asking his daughter, “Now what do you think about that?”. Surprised by the sudden appearance of the whale, Sarah replied, “What just happened?”. Further into the video, the 10 years old can be heard saying, "Mind blowing". Sarah’s priceless reaction has also caught the eye of many netizens as one person wrote, “Her reaction is amazing!”. Russell reportedly said that the whales had been feeding quietly but their behaviour changed real quick.

Uploaded on August 25, the video has 2.1M views. It has managed to gather 45.9K likes and 7.5K Retweets and comments. In completely awe of the video, one person wrote, "I think this might be the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. I think I need to find a way to see something like this in person". Talking about Sarah's reaction, another person wrote, "This reaction is priceless..he will never forget this event for the rest of his life". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own caption. The video has been Retweeted 1021 times with a caption and 6498 times without a caption.

