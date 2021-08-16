Video: School Of Tiny Cute Fish Jumping On A Trampoline Leaves Viewers Awestruck

Social media has been flooded with videos that capture the cute antics of fish and adding to them, a video has surfaced on social media that shows a school of tiny fish jumping on a trampoline. The video has been posted by 'aquatic.animol' on Instagram, which shows fish jumping up and down. Netizens seem delighted to see the video could not stop themselves from commenting on the post that really seemed to grab their attention.

Viewers were in awe of the beautiful creatures that were captured on screen and the comments section went berserk.

Fish on a trampoline

The short clip has been shared by aquatic.animol on Instagram alongside the caption, "Fish on a trampoline". In the video, the tiny school of fish can be seen jumping up and down in a small water tank. In the short video, someone can be heard saying, "Fish on a trampoline". Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 199,650 likes and scores of reactions on Instagram. The adorable video has caught the attention of netizens, who expressed their views in the comments section.

One user commented, "Why are they so cute?" Another individual commented, "They look like little birds with no wings lol".

Animals are always so fascinating and when captured on camera, they really can have an impact on one's mood. This is probably why one other user wrote, "This puts me in a better mood ty."

Check out some user reactions below:

IMAGE: aquatic.animol/Instagram

